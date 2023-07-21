The dictatorial regimes of Nicaragua and Belarus signed this Thursday (20th), in Managua, five bilateral cooperation documents in trade, investment, technical-scientific cooperation and in the agricultural and cultural sectors.

The agreements were signed by the foreign ministers of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, and Belarus, Sergei Aleinik. The ceremony took place at the end of a visit by the Belarusian delegation, which participated in the celebration of the 44th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, which overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle and brought dictator Daniel Ortega to power.

Laureano Ortega Murillo, one of the sons of the Nicaraguan leader and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, told state media that the agreements would be of mutual benefit to both countries.

The first document signed defends the creation of the Joint Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation, which will aim to boost trade, investment, exchange between Belarusian and Nicaraguan companies and the rapprochement between the two peoples, said Ortega Murillo, who is an advisor for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation.

“We also signed the agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements between citizens of Belarus and Nicaragua to promote trade, investment and technical-scientific cooperation,” he added.

Ortega Murillo also said that a roadmap for agricultural cooperation was signed with the aim of improving mutual production.

“We know that they have great experience and great development in the production of potatoes, onions, beef, dairy processing, and Nicaragua can benefit from the vast experience that Belarus has,” he said.

Furthermore, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for cultural cooperation, which will be an exchange between the Bolshoi Theater in Minsk, the Rubén Darío National Theater and the Incanto Foundation of Nicaragua.

Another agreement was a contract for the supply of tipper trucks to the City of Managua, through credit mechanisms with the Development Bank of Belarus.

“We are convinced that these agreements will bring benefits to the Nicaraguan people and bring us closer together as brotherly peoples,” said Ortega Murillo, who expressed “deep gratitude for the great attention that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is giving to this cooperation” with Nicaragua.