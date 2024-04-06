The Government of Nicaragua announced this Saturday that also breaks diplomatic relations with Ecuador after the police raid on the Mexican Embassy in Quitowhere Ecuadorian security agents entered by force on Friday night to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, to whom the Mexican Executive had granted political asylum.

“In the face of the unusual and reprehensible action carried out this morning in Quito, by forces that should protect the order and security of Ecuadorian citizens and their lives, our forceful, emphatic and irrevocable rejection, which we convert into our sovereign decision to break all diplomatic relations with the Ecuadorian Government,” reported the Executive chaired by Daniel Ortega in a statement.

Ecuadorian police entered the consular compound to apprehend Glas Photo:AFP

The Government of Nicaragua explained that the 1st. September 2020, they withdrew their Embassy in Quito “and with this statement” they formalize “the breaking of all diplomatic relations” with Ecuador.

Likewise, he expressed his solidarity and support, in any legal action that may arise from this, “to the president and Government of Mexico, Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador.”

In its statement, Managua also expressed “absolute rejection and condemnation of the neo-fascist political barbarism of the Government of Ecuador, whose admirable people deserve, as always, all our love, support and solidarity.”

“We condemn and reject this flagrant violation of International Law that we see repeated by corrupt and servile rulers to the empires, which unfortunately occupy institutional positions in that brother country,” he added.

Glas has been charged with several corruption charges as part of his role as the country's vice president. Photo:Getty Images

In that sense, Nicaragua recalled that it learned “with astonishment the complicity of another recent Ecuadorian Government with the assault on its own headquarters in London, to violently and illegally extract Julian Assange, a journalist that the world demands and whose work allowed us to know and disseminate more “imperialist atrocities in sovereign countries, intervened, occupied and destroyed by fierce barbarians.”

In the note, Nicaragua, which two years ago expropriated the OAS offices in Managua, ratified its “adherence to International Law and the Conventions that govern civilized relations between States and Governments of the world.”.

The Ecuadorian Police broke into the headquarters of the Mexican embassy in Quito on Friday and arrested Jorge Glas, vice president of Ecuador between 2013 and 2017 with Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and then at the beginning of the Government of Lenín Moreno (2017). -2021), the same day that the Aztec Government granted him political asylum.

Glas, 54 years old and considered Correa's right-hand man, entered the embassy last December and shortly afterward he requested asylum.

The politician is being prosecuted for alleged embezzlement of funds in the so-called 'Reconstruction Case' of the province of Manabí, the most affected by the strong earthquake of 2016, and a judge had ordered his arrest and entry into preventive detention after he stayed in the Embassy of Mexico.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced the formal breaking of diplomatic relations with Ecuador, considering the invasion of the embassy in Quito as a violation of national sovereignty and international law.