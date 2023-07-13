Archive image of a trial at the International Court in The Hague (Netherlands). Anadolu Agency (via Getty Images)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague (Netherlands), will issue a new ruling on Thursday regarding the border dispute in the Caribbean Sea that Nicaragua and Colombia have been facing for years. On this occasion, he will rule on the process that the Central American country began in 2013 to extend its continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical miles that correspond to it —even to the point of overlapping with the exclusive economic zone of its South American neighbor. The president of the court, Joan Donoghue, will report on the decision at a public hearing to be held at the Peace Palace, at three in the afternoon on Thursday (7 in the morning in Nicaragua and 8 in the morning in Colombia).

What is the background?

Disputes between Colombia and Nicaragua over their territorial limits in the Caribbean Sea date back to colonial times. Although both countries signed a treaty in 1928, the Nicaraguan government ignored its validity in 1979 because it had been signed during the US occupation. In 2001, Nicaragua made the first of three demands before The Hague: in this case, for sovereignty over the islands of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. Eleven years later, the court upheld Colombia’s rights in the archipelago, while Nicaragua recognized a greater extension of maritime zones than it already had.

The second lawsuit was in 2012. Managua denounced that Bogotá was still carrying out fishing and patrolling activities in the waters that the Court had recognized the previous year as part of Nicaraguan territory. For its part, Colombia responded that Nicaragua had unilaterally changed the way in which it measured the 200 nautical miles that correspond to it from its coasts. In April 2022, the ICJ determined that Colombia violated Nicaragua’s sovereign rights and demanded the immediate cessation of fishing activities that the Central American country had denounced. However, the court declared that the new Managua measurements were not in accordance with international law.

What is Nicaragua’s claim in this third process?

The case that will be defined this Thursday is the third that Nicaragua initiated, also in 2013. It is not related to the decision that the court made in April 2022 regarding the violation of the 2012 sentence. Instead, it refers to the delimitation of the continental shelf of the Central American country and the oil and gas resources found on the sea floor.

Nicaragua considers that from its coasts there is an uninterrupted natural prolongation of the continent that extends beyond its 200 nautical miles. It notes that, when this happens, Article 76 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea recognizes the right of countries to increase their platforms. The problem is that the delimitation made by Nicaragua overlaps with the 200 nautical miles that correspond to Colombia from its continental coasts.

What is the competence of the ICJ to decide on this case?

Colombia’s first strategy was to denounce that the international court had no jurisdiction to decide on this case. The main argument was that the Government of Juan Manuel Santos had abandoned the Pact of Bogotá in 2012, after the first sentence. That treaty is the one that recognized, in 1948, the jurisdiction of the Court to rule on disputes between Latin American countries.

The ICJ decided in 2016 that it had jurisdiction, both in the second process and in the third. There is a clause in the Pact of Bogotá that stipulates that the jurisdiction of the international court only ceases one year after the country involved leaves the agreement. Nicaragua had filed its third lawsuit a few days before this deadline expired.

How has Colombia defended itself?

Forced to defend itself, Colombia has argued that it has never ratified the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. For this reason, it considers that a report that the Platform Limits Commission made a few years ago in favor of Nicaragua is not valid. Continental, a group of experts that must define the disputes according to the 1982 treaty. Nicaragua’s response is that the UN Convention has become part of customary law, based on customs that states internalize over time and that are accepted as mandatory for everyone.

The South American country affirms that customary law refers to general principles of the continental shelves and not to the technicalities of the delimitation of territories. In addition, Colombia argues that, in any case, there is another international custom in its favor: states do not usually request an expansion of their continental shelves when the natural prolongation of the continent collides with another country’s 200 miles. There are precedents in agreements between Canada and the United States, Australia and Indonesia, and the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Are there clues about the decision?

Walter Arévalo, a professor at the Faculty of Jurisprudence at the Universidad del Rosario, comments by phone that it is important to take into account the hearings that the ICJ held last December. It was the first time in the court’s history that a decision was made to narrow the issues to be dealt with over the course of a week of sessions. The lawyers for Colombia and Nicaragua had to focus their arguments on answering only two questions: whether there is a norm for the delimitation of platforms in customary law and how these extensions can be delimited when they overlap with the 200 nautical miles that correspond to another country.

“Just asking that publicly shows that there is the heart of the matter and anticipates a lot of the decision,” says Arévalo, who is also president of the Colombian Academy of International Law. The debate is not, for example, whether the Nicaraguan platform really has the extension that the Central American country claims. What is relevant is whether the measurement procedures of the Convention are accepted as part of an international custom that applies even to countries that did not sign the agreement. Likewise, Arévalo considers that Colombia was right in its strategy of also putting into debate whether there is a custom of good will to refrain from demanding the expansion of the platform when it overlaps with another country.

What impact can the ruling have?

The ICJ decision is binding. However, countries can create bilateral regimes to define the details of how the ruling is to be implemented – as Chile and Peru did after a 2014 ruling. Last April, the ICJ had already considered in its decision on the second process that both countries must reach an agreement to resolve their territorial disputes and avoid constant incidents at sea. The problem is that Colombia has never had a favorable political climate for negotiations and that Nicaragua has not, until now, made commitments after its judicial victories.

Professor Arévalo also points out the international impact that the decision can have. For him, a ruling favorable to Nicaragua can set the precedent that it is valid to claim an expansion of the continental shelf even when it overlaps with the exclusive economic zone of another state. Countries that in the past refrained from making these claims out of goodwill could now reopen closed disputes. “If Norway stopped against Denmark for something similar, if Japan stopped against Palau… wouldn’t that imply that the conduct of those other states could be reconsidered?” the expert wonders.

