The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, accused Colombia on Wednesday of not wanting to recognize the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the rights of the Central American country in the Caribbean Sea, because “they want to have a free route to continue transferring the drugs that they take to Europe and the United States.”

The largest drug producer in the world

“Colombia does not want Nicaragua to protect those waters, those seas, and they want to have a free route to continue transferring the drugs that take them to Europe and the United States,” Ortega said during an official ceremony to commemorate National Dignity Day, held in the Olof Palme Convention Center, in Managua.

According to the president, Colombia is “the largest drug producer in the world” and “that is the best business that the Colombian State has.”

“They (Colombian State) have fought this territorial sea that the ICJ recognized us because they want it free from the presence of Nicaragua,” he remarked.

(Also: The Nicaraguan Parliament outlaws another 50 NGOs at the request of Ortega).

Image of the headquarters of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

ICJ ruling

On April 21, the ICJ considered that Colombia had violated Nicaragua’s “sovereignty and jurisdiction” in its own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by authorizing fishing activities in Nicaraguan waters, and ordered it to “immediately cease” its conduct.

That same day the Colombian president, Iván Duque, assured that his Government will not allow Nicaragua to limit the rights of his country in the Caribbean Seanor those of the Raizal community of the archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia.

According to Ortega, Colombia is a “narco-state and it is not from now on” and that even when “there are difficult economic situations in the world, like right now (…), they always have reservations” thanks to drug marketing .

Likewise, the president highlighted the fight against drug trafficking carried out by the Nicaraguan Army and the National Police, which have managed to establish a retaining wall where drugs are not allowed to pass, although he did not offer figures.

(We recommend: Every day authorities eradicate 207 hectares of crops for illicit use).

President Iván Duque, at the time, referred from San Andrés to the scope of the ruling.

It is not the first time that the Sandinista leader has accused Colombia of being a “narco-state.”

The ruling of last April 21 has its origins in an ICJ ruling issued on November 19, 2012, by which Colombia maintained sovereignty over the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, as well as the keys that surround it. integrate, and conserved 12 nautical miles of the water that surrounds these territories, but lost almost 75,000 square kilometers of sea to Nicaragua.

Nicaragua then denounced before the ICJ, based in The Hague, that Colombia had violated international law by not applying that sentence because its Navy carries out operations in Caribbean waters that do not correspond to it and the Colombian Government issued the decree that established a “contiguous zone comprehensive”.

EFE

You can also read:

– ‘The best is produced’: Rodolfo Hernández on marijuana in Colombia.

– The Colombian who drowned crossing ‘El Hueco’ towards the United States.

– They destroy a laboratory that processed two tons of cocaine per month.