“Monitoreo Azul y Blanco”, an organization that monitors human rights violations in Nicaragua, registered, in May, 181 cases of human rights violations by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega: 81 criminal cases, 29 cases of harassment, 27 suspensions of lawyers , 16 cases of intimidation, ten actions of migratory “repression”, two physical aggressions and 63 arbitrary arrests for crimes of “treason to the homeland”. Among those detained, one died in unclear circumstances and four are priests, according to report approved by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

In the crosshairs is the diocese of Matagalpa and Estelí, of which Dom Rolando Álvarez was titular bishop and administrator, as three of the four priests arrested in May were from there. In this way, Pastor Rodríguez and Leonardo Guevara, from the parishes of Jalapa and Estelí, face a lawsuit for “administrative issues of the extinct Cáritas Diocesana de Estelí”. And then Father Jaime Montecinos, pastor of the John Paul II church, in the municipality of Sébaco (Matagalpa), was arrested.

On May 27, the National Police issued a statement accusing the Catholic Church of Nicaragua of hiding “hundreds of millions of dollars in bags located in structures belonging to the country’s diocese” and of being part of a “money laundering network”. However, the newspaper El Confidencial clarified that the withheld funds “are anything but illegal” and correspond to a donation of US$563,206.54 made by the Catholic Relief Services Foundation (CRS) in 2012 to the Association (ACDE). CRS is an institution founded by the Catholic bishops of the United States to help survivors of World War II and operates in 101 countries.

The dubious accusation of “money laundering” was Daniel Ortega’s perfect excuse to freeze the current accounts of dioceses across the country: the first was Managua, presided over by Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, and then Matagalpa and Estelí, from jailed bishop Rolando Álvarez . The decision not only directly affects the work of the Catholic Church, forced to live with the few offers of money from its faithful, but it has also prevented Catholic school teachers from receiving their salaries.

Furthermore, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recently expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Nicaragua, as of the 63 arbitrary arrests in May, 55 were carried out in a single night, to the detriment of people accused of “ conspiracy to undermine national integrity,” a charge the government has often used to silence its critics.

“We are increasingly concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Nicaragua, where the authorities continue to actively silence any critical or dissenting voices in the country, using the justice system to do so,” said Martha Hurtado, UN Spokesperson, stressing that among those arrested are human rights defenders, political opponents, journalists, rural workers and people linked to the Catholic Church. In addition to the four arrested priests, four lay Church officials were also arrested between May 21st and 23rd. The reason? The dictatorship intensified its attack on the Catholic Church, as evidenced by the arbitrary expropriations of educational centers under its administration, carried out at night and with violent methods.

On May 18, the Catholic University of the Immaculate Conception of the archdiocese of Managua (UCICAM) was closed, under the pretext of “voluntary dissolution”, according to ministerial agreement 77-2023. Ucicam opened in 2011 and was a training center for seminarians from various local churches in Central America. But it is not a unique case: last year, the Nicaraguan authorities closed another 17 private universities, always passing them off as “voluntary” assignments of activities. And more recently, on June 1, the government canceled the legal status of the Association “Hijas de Santa Luisa de Marillac in Espirito Santo”, ordered the expropriation of its assets and expelled three foreign nuns. And he did the same against the Susana López Carazo College of the Dominican Sisters of the Anunciata, with the expulsion of the three religious from that congregation.

The constant and systematic attack by the dictator Daniel Ortega against the Catholic Church since he returned to power in 2007 is evident, more so than under the first regime of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in the 1980s. Patricia Molina, who documented 529 attacks against the Catholic Church in the last five years, 90 of which were registered in the first quarter of 2023. And that’s not all: the regime also adopted measures restricting religious freedom, such as the ban on public processions during the Week Santa. Posteriorly, in an interview published by Infobae on March 10, Pope Francis spoke of an “imbalance” in Daniel Ortega, comparing his government to a “Hitlerist dictatorship”. Shortly thereafter, the dictator suspended diplomatic relations with the Vatican.

Nicaragua has suffered an authoritarian drift since April 2018, which was accentuated after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Daniel Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive and the second with his wife Rosario Murillo as his vice president.

*Marinellys Tremamunno is an Italian-Venezuelan professional journalist from Caracas. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social communication from the Central University of Venezuela (2002) and a master’s degree in digital journalism from the International University of Valencia (Spain, 2011). Today she lives in Rome, works for Nuova Bussola Quotidiana and is a correspondent for several international media..

© 2023 La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana. Published with permission. Original in Italian.