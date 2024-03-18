The renowned Mexican producer of Televisa Nicandro Diaz He died this Monday, March 18, due to a tragic water accident in Cozumel, Mexico. The news of his hospitalization on the island and the request for blood donors generated great concern among his followers and participants in the entertainment industry. However, a few hours ago, the hosts of 'Hoy', a Las Estrellas program, announced his death.

YOU CAN SEE: Juan Verduzco, the remembered 'Don Camerino' from 'La Familia P. Luche', dies at 78

What happened to Nicandro Díaz, Televisa producer?

Nicandro Diaz, known for his outstanding career in the production of successful soap operas such as 'Distilling love', 'Tomorrow is forever' and 'I am your owner', was on everyone's lips after, during the broadcast of the entertainment program 'Hoy', they announced his surprising death. The news was communicated by Andrea Legarreta, who expressed the pain of the artistic community for the loss of a man who left a significant legacy in the industry.

“It pains us very much to report the death of our beloved Nicandro Díaz. We are very sorry, truly, a man who made a great journey in this company, who started from very low, who fought a lot to have the great name he achieved as the producer , the friend, the teacher and it really hurts us a lot to break this news.”commented Legarreta, visibly moved, along with colleagues such as Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley and Galilea Montijo.

We must emphasize that the jet ski accident that the renowned producer suffered caused him a critical medical situation, and his last day was marked by a desperate search for blood donors.with the help of Televisa Univision, in an impressive crusade through social networks.

The news of his death was also received with sadness by figures in the artistic world such as Michelle Renaud, who expressed her condolences and fond memories of the producer. “I love you forever. My condolences to your children, your family and all the people whose hearts you touched with that unique personality. Thanks for the laughs, JV, and the many advice you always gave me. Fly high, my producer“wrote the Mexican actress on social networks, attaching a photo with Díaz.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Tide of passions' replaces 'El maleficio': what is it about, when and at what time does it premiere?

Who was the producer Nicandro Díaz?

Nicandro Díaz began his career in the world of entertainment as a production assistant on Valentín Pimstein's melodramas such as 'Monte Calvario' and 'Rosa Salvado'. As time went by, he stood out as production coordinator in productions such as 'La pícara Dreamera' and 'Simply María'. In the late 90s, he debuted as executive producer with the children's telenovela 'Gotita de amor' in 1998, which marked the beginning of a successful career that left its mark on Mexican television.

Nicandro Díaz, who was 60 years old at the time of his death, will be remembered for his talent, dedication and contributions to the world of entertainment, leaving an indelible legacy in the history of television in Mexico.

#Nicandro #Díaz #famous #Televisa #producer #dies #tragic #water #accident