National Investments Company (NIC) has launched its first sustainability report, which details the company’s performance across its various activities for the year 2023, as part of its commitment to sustainability as a fundamental pillar for building its corporate strategy. The report focuses on a set of economic, social and environmental axes, and highlights the company’s success in achieving its sustainable development goals by launching several qualitative and selected initiatives.

