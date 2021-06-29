The loan system has made students more financially dependent on their parents. As a result, students are less independent and continue to live at home longer. Moreover, students are hesitant to take out a student loan. That will be revealed on Tuesday research by budget institute Nibud, which warns of increasing inequality of opportunity because not all parents are able to support their children financially. The researchers note that two out of three students receive money from their parents. On average, that is 211 euros per month. That is 46 euros more than five years ago, when fewer students also received financial assistance.

“Nibud sees that the loan system causes too much dependence on parents,” responds Nibud director Arjan Vliegenthart. For example, the study shows that parents who earn one and a half times the average can hardly contribute. Middle-income parents earn too much to make their children eligible for a supplementary grant, but too little to support them financially. Nibud is concerned about the group of students who cannot rely on their parents. Their student debt has accumulated and that makes them more uncertain about the future, for example when buying a house.

Also read: End of loan system seems in sight



The loan system was introduced in 2015. The VVD, PvdA, GroenLinks and D66 were in favor of the plan at the time, but now the two left-wing parties have turned against the system. D66 also wants to adjust the current system. A majority in the House of Representatives is therefore in favor of abolishing or adjusting the loan system. Many parties note that the loan system has come at the expense of young people’s future prospects: they have more stress and uncertainty, they struggle with higher debts and therefore have problems getting a mortgage for a new home.