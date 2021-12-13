Many MBO students do not know that they can get money from the government, such as a health care allowance. That while a quarter of the MBO students have to deal with financial problems.











This is apparent from the 2021 secondary vocational education study by Nibud (National Institute for Budget Information). The institute conducted research among more than 1,200 MBO students of various educational levels.

This research shows that a third of all MBO students do not receive a health care allowance, while they are often entitled to it. Some of them are not even aware of the existence of this allowance. “If you don’t apply for health care allowance, you will simply miss a thousand euros a year on your account,” says Nibud director Arjan Vliegenthart.

Tax return and student finance

The same generally applies to filing tax returns. Only a third of all MBO students did this. While, according to Nibud, students with part-time jobs who do file tax returns will quickly receive a refund of 180 euros from the tax authorities. The institute advises students to seek help more often when reporting the crime. “Adults do that too.”

Nibud also advocates simplification of applying for health care benefits and filing tax returns. The system of student grants must also be made simpler for MBO students. Some of these students can receive student finance and for some of them (MBO students at levels 1 and 2) this financing also counts as a gift instead of a loan. Almost two thirds of the relevant MBO students do not know this.



Quote

We are concerned that Level 1 and 2 students are more likely to be in debt than other students Arjan Vliegenthart, director Nibud

Quarter has debts

That while many MBO students do need the money. A quarter of the students are struggling with debts, such as overdraft or payment arrears. That percentage is a lot lower compared to the last Nibud survey in 2015, when 38 percent of MBO students had debts. The budget institute suspects that the corona pandemic has contributed to that reduction: MBO students also spent less money during the lockdowns than usual and saved more. “It remains to be seen whether this decline will be structural,” says Vliegenthart. “We find it disturbing that students at level 1 and 2 are more likely to be in debt than other students. They are also the group that most often miss income and may therefore unnecessary debt.”

In general, students will have slightly higher income in 2021 than in 2015. The main sources of income for MBO students are paid internships, part-time jobs, student grants and money from parents.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: