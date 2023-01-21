The financial situation of many households will improve this year, compared to 2022. This is the conclusion of the National Institute for Budget Information (Nibud) Saturday based on new purchasing power calculations. This shows that the Dutch can benefit between 0.5 and 8.1 percent, depending on income and household composition. In some cases, households lost 0.2 percent.

When calculating the purchasing power, Nibud assumed an inflation rate of 3.5 percent, as it Central Planning Bureau expected for 2023. Last year inflation averaged 10 percent. According to the budget authority, 2023 will therefore be a year of “recovering and recovering from the suddenly high expenditure”. Whether the improvement in purchasing power will be sufficient remains to be seen. The question is whether inflation will indeed come out sharply lower and how energy prices will develop.

The improvement in the financial situation of households is due to several factors. Working people will receive more employed person’s tax credit in 2023 and will therefore have to pay less tax. According to Nibud, many people also receive a collective wage increase. People who receive benefits or assistance receive more money and the healthcare allowance has also risen. “All these measures provide some financial breathing space that most people desperately need, because in 2022 everyone will have had to give up considerably and prices in the supermarket will remain high,” says the institute.

But rising energy prices and inflation will continue to be noticeable in 2023 as well. Director Arjan Vliegenthart of Nibud believes that people should therefore receive more certainty from the government. “If we have learned anything from the energy crisis, it is that people in an energy-inefficient home or large families are forced to have higher energy expenditures than others.” These households therefore have more difficulty making ends meet than others with the same income. As far as Nibud is concerned, people must be assured that ‘important basic and utilities remain accessible and affordable for everyone’.