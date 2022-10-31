Today is a somewhat sad day for video game. In a move that might seem unexpected, Nibellion, one of the most reliable sources in this industry, has decided to close their Twitter accountand it seems his days of coverage are over, this as a consequence of Elon Musk’s recent takeover of the platform, as well as a flop on his Patreon.

Through his social networks, Nibellion, whose true identity is completely unknown, revealed that the situation in which he currently finds himself has led him to leave Twitter, and stop covering information related to video games, at least on this platform. This is what he commented on it:

“After some soul searching, I have made the decision to focus my time and energy elsewhere and leave Twitter. This marks the end of my gaming coverage and active participation on this platform. Thank you all for the fun times!”

In this regard, Nibellion offers two reasons why he leaves Twitter. The first of these has to do with Patreon support. Some time ago, the user opened a patreon as a way to monetize what appeared to be a full-time shift in video game coverage on Twitter. However, with less than a thousand people offering between $1 and $3 a month, it seems that this initiative did not turn out to have the success that was sought.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to create an interesting and sustainable Patreon, which is evident in the number of Patrons that stalled during the first weekend and the first (of many) pledges that were removed during the first week. I misjudged the value of my Twitter activity and realize it’s not worth supporting on its own for the vast majority of people. It’s not me who’s popular, but it’s that work that’s useful. It’s not valuable in and of itself, but a comfortable time saver, and I understand that now.”

Along with this, Nibellion has pointed out that Elon Musk’s new position within Twitter will end up affecting the platform, and has anticipated the possible exodus of content creators that is expected in the future.

“I don’t trust the platform. I don’t trust Musk and his seemingly endless immaturity. I don’t think Twitter will collapse instantly, but it could die a slow death. Why waste any more time?

Finally, the Nibellion account will still exist on Twitter, this to prevent someone from taking advantage of the popularity of this profile, and start providing false information, something that we have already seen in the past. Let’s remember that Nibellion gained great popularity and became a reliable source by sharing true information instantly, taking full advantage of the advantages offered by Twitter.

Editor’s Note:

It’s pretty depressing to see Nibellion retire from Twitter. Although her message could indicate that the user could create content related to video games on other platforms, it seems that this is the end of one of the most popular voices in this industry. Let’s just hope Wario64 and Daniel Ahmad don’t follow in their footsteps.

Via: Nibellion