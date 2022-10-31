For several years, the user known as Nibel was one of the most important accounts in terms of video game information, currently counting nearly 450,000 followers. But today we learned that Nibel is leaving Twitterinfluenced in part by the purchase of the social network by Elon Muskalong with other determining factors.

The user shared a brief statement through his Twitter account, in which he states that after evaluating it for a while, he has decided to stop covering everything related to video game information, so his account will remain permanently closed.

However, what are the reasons that surely let us know today that Nibel is leaving Twitter? The user has confirmed through her Patreon the reasons why she has decided to stop reporting everything related to video games. First, you attribute the decision to the impossibility of creating an economically viable Patreon.

Second, Nibel states: “I miscalculated the value of my Twitter business and realize it’s not worth supporting alone. It is not me who is popular, but it is that work that is useful. It’s not valuable in itself, but a convenient time saver, and now I understand that“After which he confirmed that he has already turned off billing and will close the page soon.

“I don’t think Twitter has experienced good leadership and this trend won’t change under Musk either. I don’t trust the platform. I don’t trust Musk and his seemingly infinite immaturity. I don’t think Twitter will fall apart instantly, in fact it may slowly die. Why waste any more time?” he has declared.

Source: Eurogamer