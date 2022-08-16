It will be his 27th and last great lap of an inimitable career. Vincenzo Nibali leaves today for Holland, destination Utrecht, where the 77th edition of the Vuelta will start on Friday. The Sicilian has played 11 Giri d’Italia (won in 2013 and 2016), 9 Tour de France (first in 2014) and now for the seventh time the Vuelta, won in 2010, plus two second places in 2013 and 2017. Nibali, who is 37 years old and has been a professional since 2005, will have a strong Astana alongside, directed by Beppe Martinelli as a flagship: there will be Miguel Angel Lopez, Alexey Lutsenko, David De La Cruz, Harold Tejada, Vadim Pronskiy, Yevgeny Fedorov and Samuele Battistella , Under 23 world champion in 2019, who will make his debut in a big round after Covd denied him the Tour de France. Conclusion in Madrid on Sunday 11 September.