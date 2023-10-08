On Saturday morning in Como he was the guest of honor at the departure of Lombardia, who won twice (2015 and 2017), but then Vincenzo Nibali was “justified absent” at the arrival of Bergamo: his wife, Rachele Perinelli, was about to give birth in Lugano and he had joined her at the clinic. The exact time of the happy event, 11.40pm on Saturday: Miriam Venere was born, little sister of Emma Vittoria, the firstborn who came into the world on 28 February 2014, a few months before Jaws’ victory at the Tour de France.