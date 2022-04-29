It is always at his door that we end up knocking, and not because we know he will open it. In this precise historical moment there is no one else like Vincenzo Nibali who is synonymous with the Giro d’Italia. The numbers would be enough to comfort the judgment, starting with the two victories – 2013 and 2016 – to continue with 6 podiums in as many participations between 2010 and 2019 (a record) and perhaps finish by noting that he never retired in 10 appearances , not coming out on any occasion, not even the least happy, from the first twenty.