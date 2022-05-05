“We will see during the Giro if the condition will allow us to work for the classification or if it will be better to look at the stages and help Lopez who is in good condition”. Vincenzo Nibali is confident that he is preparing with the Astana jersey at the start of his eleventh Giro d’Italia. His approach to the pink race has not been easy with continuous health problems, including Covid. “I’m not in top condition, but between the Giro di Sicilia and Freccia Vallone and Liège the condition is growing”.

Ambitions

–

The Shark is well aware of the difficulties it is about to face in the three weeks of racing. “It is difficult to understand where this Giro d’Italia can be won. The last week is very tough but the first two are not to be underestimated. The stages of Naples, Potenza and Turin can create surprises. And then we did the reconnaissance of the first stage that arrives in Visegrad. The slightly uphill finish can already be annoying ”. Nibali is a champion and as such is struggling to reduce his ambitions on the eve of a great stage race. “In 10 editions in which I have participated in only 4 years I have remained off the podium. Of course, even a stage win would not be a bad final result ”.