Everything is ready for third edition of the Giro de Sicilia, which will take place between April 12 and 15, starting in Milazzo and goal on Etna, with a route that adapts to the characteristics of many types of cyclists.

Among the top favorites for the Maglia Giallo Rossa (Yellow/Red) are Vincenzo Nibali, Damiano Caruso, Domenico Pozzovivo, Louis Meintjes, Diego Rosa, Jefferson Cepeda, Kenny Elissonde, and Andrii Ponomar. Stage chasers include riders like Vincenzo Albanese, Chad Haga, Matteo Moschetti, Matteo Malucelli, Alessandro Fedeli, Simone Velasco, Benjamin King, Simone Petilli and Filippo Fiorelli.

“It is a great pleasure for me to return to Il Giro di Sicilia, my home race. I feel that it is an important step in my preparation for the Giro d’Italia and I come here with the aim of testing my condition and recovering the race pace after of a break and a concentration at altitude. I only have great memories of my victory last year here in Sicily, it was something absolutely special for me. Now we are here again and I have a solid squad around me, so I hope that Astana Qazaqstan Team show something good during these four days”, Nibali summed up his impressions before starting a Appointment that he won last year in a beautiful fight with Alejandro Valverde.

This year’s race follows a varied route adapted to the characteristics of each type of runner: sprinters, finishers and climbers. Less than a month later, the island will host the ‘Pink Caravona’ of the Giro d’Italia, arriving from Hungary, with Sicily hosting the rest day and the first two stages on Italian soil after the Grande Partenza.