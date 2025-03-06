03/06/2025



Updated at 11: 18h.





He Seville Keep preparing your visit next Sunday (21 hours) to Real Sociedad. The Nervionense team seeks to defeat again after not being able to conquer the three points against Mallorca (1-1) and Rayo Vallecano (1-1). Nemanja Gudelj, Akor Adams and Tanguy Nianzou They were not present at the session by continuing to recover from their injuries.

Akor Adams progresses in its tuning and yesterday the club spread images of the striker playing ball in the Sevillista sports city. To complete the group, García Pimienta had several soccer players again that they could also integrate the call of the first team to travel to San Sebastián. Sambi Lokonga, who returned to group training yesterday, could be the great novelty in the Sevillist expedition.

Sevilla will return tomorrow Friday to the training in a session that will begin at 10.30 am. García Pimienta will serve the media in the usual press conference after 1:00 p.m.