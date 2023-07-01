As reported by Kotaku, Niantic, the company behind the famous Pokémon GO, has announced the closure of its studios located in Los Angeles. Accordingly they will come 230 employees dismissedthe NBA All-World servers will be shut down e canceled Marvel: World of Heroes.

In an internal email viewed by the portal, Niantic founder John Hanke explained that the decision was made because the “expenses grew faster than revenue“, thus identifying in the Los Angeles office a resource to be cut to rebalance income and expenses.

Hanke says the studio has seen an increase in revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic, but that as the years have passed, it has seen a decline in revenue, while the AR gaming market has become much more crowded since the launch of Pokémon Go in 2016. Other than that, the Niantic boss also mentions one low player involvement in the long run for multiple active studio games that fell short of their intended goals.

Marvel: World Heroes was announced during the Marvel & Disney Games Showcase 2022 last September. It was an AR game where players would battle each other using the powers of the House of Ideas superheroes.