Niantic, the Californian software house leader in the development of AR technologies, announced in a note that it is collaborating with MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), the largest content creator on YouTube, for an epic summer of monster hunting with Monster Hunter Now. Starting July 27, players will be able to get

an exclusive weapon, outfit, and special questline inspired by MrBeast, a well-known philanthropist and digital creator.

“Monster Hunter Now is great because it encourages people to get out, explore, and get physical,” comments MrBeast. “Working with Niantic has been great – I love that Niantic collaborates with creators and trusts us to know how to reach their audience..”

Niantic will also be releasing an update for Monster Hunter Now that will expand the game’s global reach with the new Dimensional Link feature. This update will make it even easier for players to enjoy the mobile game in augmented reality alongside other Monster Hunter fans from around the world.

To celebrate the update, Niantic also released a live-action trailer inviting players to “Hunting Everywhere“.

“There could be no better time to start playing Monster Hunter Now, whether you’re a longtime fan of the Monster Hunter franchise or are new to the series,” says Archit Bhargava, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Niantic. “With over 15 million downloads globally, we know our community is enjoying the opportunity to hunt monsters on the go and on the go. We’re excited to see those same players invite their friends to join the hunt with players from all over the world, whether they’re in San Francisco, New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, or Tokyo..”

The global launch of Monster Hunter Now’s new update begins today, and the app is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play.