The employee remained anonymous but is identified as a woman of Asian origin who worked at Niantic from February 2020 until a few days ago, when she left the company following the mass layoffs that occurred in this period and involved approximately 230 employees.

A former employee of Niantic accused the company of systematic sex discrimination carrying the case in court also following his dismissal from the team that created Pokémon GO.

Discrimination at Niantic, according to the indictment

The woman in question started the job with one salary $70,000 annually, rising to $84,000 following an increase also in 2020. Despite this, the accuser maintains that male colleagues have always received a higher salary, as well as higher roles, within an organization that systematically prefers males to females.

As an example, she reported that a male colleague was making $127,000 in 2022 while she had a salary of $105,000, despite being in an officially superior job position. Following a payroll disclosure at Niantic, she would have confirmation that she was still receiving a paycheck inferior compared to male colleagues at both the same and lower levels.

The woman has created a sort of control group independently on this issue, along with other employees, but when they then submitted the report to the appropriate office within Niantic, she learned that the managers were strongly opposed to these internal control actions and the grievances made by the employee and her colleagues on alleged sexual discrimination within the company.

The internal control and protest group was called the “Wolfpack”, and according to the managers it was precisely the affiliation with this group that kept the woman from receiving raises and upgrades in her position, but it seems that even after leaving this group the situation did not has changed. At this point, the matter goes to court, waiting to see the legal developments.