The world faces a period of great upheavals and transformations, from Russia's attack on Ukraine to the artificial intelligence revolution. The historian Niall Ferguson (Glasgow, 59 years old), linked to the universities of Harvard and Stanford, invites maximum alertness in the face of various risks typical of this era in an interview given within the framework of a conference organized in Saint Vincent (Italy) by Magazine The Grand Continent. Ferguson believes that Biden's foreign policy is a failure for failing to dissuade the Taliban, Putin and Hamas from launching their attacks. He believes that Donald Trump is likely to win again, warns that Ukraine may lose the war, that Europe cannot forget that its security depends on the United States and that artificial intelligence (AI) can seriously affect our cognitive abilities.

Q. How do you see the West in this fragmented world with increasingly antagonistic powers? There was a cohesive response to the invasion of Ukraine, but now support is wavering.

R. I think that if future historians try to summarize the Administration's foreign policy [de Joe] Biden, one way they could do it is this: These guys were really bad at deterrence. They failed to deter the Taliban from taking full control of Afghanistan. They did not dissuade Putin from further invading Ukraine. They have not deterred Iran from launching attacks against Israel through its partners. And it remains to be seen if they are able to dissuade China from mounting a blockade on Taiwan, but I wouldn't be surprised if they failed in that case as well. In particular, I think the West's response to the invasion of Ukraine has become a slightly mythologized topic. When the United States realized that Putin was serious, instead of dissuading him, it simply published the plan. The truth is that the Americans did not expect Ukraine to resist. They expected Zelensky to fly away. Everyone was surprised by the successful defense of kyiv by the Ukrainians. Only then did we start supplying them with weapons. And from the moment we started supplying them with weapons, we gave them enough to not lose, but never enough to win. In Washington they thought it was great that the Russian Armed Forces were degraded without having to fight themselves. But that carried a risk for Ukraine, which we see now: a reduction in support. An armistice must have been sought when things were going well for kyiv. Now support is faltering, Ukraine is running out of ammunition a year before Trump's potential victory, and Russia, with far more resources and raw materials, could win the war. The Biden Administration's foreign policy has been a failure. Makes Trump look good.

Q. You mentioned the Taiwan question. Faced with the Chinese challenge, do you think the EU should align itself closely with the US or rather seek its own position?

R. We are in a cold war. Two superpowers, the United States and China, compete ideologically, technologically, in economic and geopolitical terms. There are only two, because superpower status today is all about AI, quantum computing, that kind of thing. And for Europeans, it is complete self-deception to think that there is a choice. Europe depends on the United States for its security. So it's incredible to me that Europeans think they have a choice. And yet they do it. If the United States elects Donald Trump and withdraws from NATO, then the Europeans are going to discover what strategic autonomy means.

Q. What does it mean?

R. Something very unpleasant. It will cost a lot of money and will be very difficult to achieve in a realistic time frame. And then Europeans will find themselves quite exposed, not only to China, but also to Russia. The situation is much worse than most Europeans recognize. If Ukraine is defeated, then Russia is on the borders of Europe. And Europe, if it doesn't have the United States, it will have to find an enormous amount of money and build the capacity to arm itself, which it currently lacks. All of this can happen quite quickly.

Q. What do you think needs to be done?

R. I think we have to be very, very willing to work very hard to keep transatlantic life together. Because if we are divided, we will be in a much weaker position. Currently there are many doubts on both sides of the Atlantic. One of our big problems is the myopia that prevents us from imagining defeat. We cannot imagine the day when kyiv falls. We can't imagine what it will be like if Trump gives a speech in 2025 and says America will leave. We cannot imagine Xi Jinping in Taipei after a successful takeover. And all these things can happen. I fear we are in for a rude awakening.

Q. Since 2016 it has been evident that the extreme right is gaining ground in the West. Advancement of the moderate, or impregnating the ideology of the latter. Do you think that the traditional right can still prevail in this battle?

R. Liberal conservatism dominated until the 2010s. It defeated proposals from other types of conservatism such as those of Barry Goldwater and Enoch Powell, won the Cold War, defeated the leftists and paved the way for a global economy based on the free market. free trade, free movement of capital and, of course, free movement of people. And that was bound to generate a backlash because it wasn't likely to benefit everyone. In fact, it was very likely to harm the white working class of Western Europe and North America and benefit the working class of Asia. It has also led to too much immigration. That's the big story. These arguments are still alive. They keep winning elections. The point is that the populist right captures this dissatisfaction but does not have good solutions to the problems.

Q. How should leaders of the traditional right approach this situation? Do you partly buy the arguments of the radical right? Or emerge as a clear moderate alternative?

R. I think conservative leaders have to bring these different elements together. You can't be elected only by disaffected working class nationalists. But you can't expect only free-marketers to support you either. I think the following must first be said: we are in serious fiscal problems. This will create a burden for your children and grandchildren. We have to address the problem of low growth, we have to address the problem of high debt. Just because the left thinks debt doesn't matter we shouldn't follow that trend. But it must also be said that we are against open borders, cultural relativism and, therefore, we combine classical economic principles with a controlled immigration policy. If you can't do both, you will fail.

Q. In these troubled waters the artificial intelligence revolution breaks out. It has enormous potential, it can lead to great advances, but also risks. What socioeconomic impact will it have?

R. I think administrative jobs are going to be destroyed. There will be a large-scale transformation of middle-class employment, because a whole series of jobs will disappear very soon. Adoption is quite rapid and early data shows that there will be significant productivity gains through large-scale job losses. I think economic history tells us that after 20 years we will have a lot of new jobs, but in the transition period we will have a lot of angst and discontent that will find a political outlet of some kind. But that's not what worries me the most.

Q. What is it?

R. Artificial intelligence will also have unintended consequences for our cognitive abilities. In the same way that Google is eroding our memory, because we no longer have to remember things, I think that large language models will actually destroy our way of thinking, because they will essentially construct plausible-sounding arguments for us. And because we are very lazy as a species, most people will essentially let the machine do it and lose the ability to do it themselves. If we do not isolate children from great language models and ensure that they are educated without them, we will not be able to teach them to think. I think they will simply get GPT4 or 5 to do their thinking and that worries me more than the effects on employment. If we lose the ability to construct an argument in response to a question, because we delegate it to a machine, we don't really have much of a future as a species. That's my biggest fear. Great language models are an invitation to massive mental laziness.

