The Niagara Region, in Ontario, Canada prepares for historic astronomical event by declaring state of emergency ahead of the anticipated arrival of up to a million visitors for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

This phenomenon, the first that can be observed from the province since 1979, has positioned Niagara Falls as one of the best places to observe it, according to National Geographic.

Located directly in one of the ideal places to perfectly see the solar eclipsethe region will experience a few minutes during which the moon will completely hide the sun's rays, presenting a unique natural spectacle.

The emergency measure Released before the start of March, it seeks to activate additional planning tools to manage possible complications such as significant traffic jams, an increase in demand for emergency services and possible overloads on transportation networks. mobile phone.

Niagara Falls, in a “state of emergency” due to solar eclipse. Photo: SPECIAL

The eclipse, which will begin its journey on the Pacific coast of Mexico and then cross the United States from Texas to Maine and end in eastern Canada, promises to leave most of the continent under a partial eclipse, with the Niagara Region in a privileged point for observing the total eclipse.

Local governments, emergency services, schools and other organizations in Niagara have been working closely with the province and other key partners to facilitate a safe and enjoyable experience for both residents and visitors on eclipse day.

Aware of the magnitude of the event, the authorities have recommended that the population prepare to face crowds and long lines, suggesting to complete purchases of food, fuel and other orders prior to the event.

In an effort to minimize the impact on mobility and safety, most schools in Niagara will remain closed, and parents have been urged to pre-arrange childcare.

Emphasis is placed on the importance of using ISO 12312-2 certified glasses for the observation of the eclipse, thus guaranteeing the protection of sight.

Additionally, some facilities will close and specific programs and services will be modified to alleviate road traffic during this unprecedented event.