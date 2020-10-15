Kochi: The NIA, which is investigating terrorist contacts in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, indicated in a special court that it suspected the involvement of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang in the racket concerned.

The agency said that the profits from the smuggling of gold are used for intelligence related to the possibility of anti-national activities and terrorist acts. It said that it is extremely necessary to keep all the accused in judicial custody for 180 days to pursue the investigation in the case.

The agency opposed the bail pleas of all the accused. However, the court granted bail to 10 accused and rejected the bail application of three others.

Statement of Minister of State for External Affairs

After the NIA’s claim, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan has said that this is a serious matter. Muralidharan said, “The NIA has said that the Kerala gold smuggling accused have a connection with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company. This is a serious issue. I am sure that the NIA and the Ministry of Home Affairs will take appropriate action to ensure that the UAPA allegations against the accused are confirmed. ”

Let the Customs Department seize 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore on July 5. Central agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Customs Department and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the matter separately in this case.

NIA has registered a case against several people including Suresh, Sarit PS, Sandeep Nair and Faizal Farid under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Suresh and Sarit are former employees of the UAE consulate.

The case relates to the attempt to smuggle gold through diplomatic goods using the name of an official of the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, United Arab Emirates.