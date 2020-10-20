TV actress Nia Sharma recently celebrated her 30th birthday, on which she was trolled by people. Giving a befitting reply to these people, Nia Sharma said that she does not pay much attention to trolling. She uses social media only to learn new things.

Nia Sharma says, “I use social media to stressfree myself. I take social media as a fun angle. I have no interest in arguing with people, nor do I get into frivolous talk. I do not have to explain anything, nor do I want to put myself in useless things. ”

Nia further says that I try to learn new things on Instagram. I see many pages where I can learn something. Be it a page about makeup or a hairstyling page. I like to spend my time on these things and not on stupid things.

It is known that Nia’s brother Vinay Sharma gave her a surprise party at home. Many of Nia’s close friends also attended the birthday bash. During this, Nia got a lot of cakes, gifts, but during the birthday celebration, she got angry with the fans for taking the cake that Nia cut. Fans trolled Cake by calling them obscene.