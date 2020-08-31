This is Nia Sharma’s real name Nia Sharma’s real name is Neha Sharma. But he is said to have changed his name after coming into the showbiz industry. (All photos: Instagram @ niasharma90)

Nia was in journalism before coming to acting Very few people know that Nia Sharma was a journalist before becoming an actress. According to the information, Nia earned a degree in mass communication from a journalism school in New Delhi.

Debut in 2010, got Best Actress Award Nia entered the acting world in the year 2010. In the role of Manvi in ​​the TV show ‘Ek Hazaron Me Meri Bahna Hai’, she gained a lot of popularity. This TV show proved to be a milestone in Nia’s career. Nia was awarded the Best Actress Award for the show.

Nia worked in these TV shows Nia Sharma then went on to do dozens of TV shows ranging from ‘Jamai Raja’ to ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Ish Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’, ‘Pyaar ki dard hai mithi sweet pyaara pyaara’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Done. Nia Sharma was well liked in the role of Brinda in ‘Naagin 4’. His serpent avatar liked the audience a lot.

Nia among Asia’s sexiest women In 2016, Nia Sharma was ranked third in the list of Asia’s Top 50 Sexiest Women and second in 2017.

In this way ‘Danger Players of Made-in-India’ as Nia Sharma has got its winner. Excited Nia Sharma also shared her photos with the trophy and shared a post and thanked the fans as well as the makers.