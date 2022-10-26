Singer, songwriter and also actress, Nia Salazar She has embarked on the journey since she was little in the artistic world. Now her greatest dream is to play and enchant the public’s ear with her compositions.

Presentation

The singer from Culiacán, Sinaloa visited the EL DEBATE facilities to talk to us about her career and also present her new single titled Veneno, which is now available on digital platforms. “This song is very important and special to me because it is one of the favorite songs that I have recently composed and it is already on digital platforms,” ​​she said. Also, she announced that she is cooking a new romantic ballad theme and it will be released in the month of December.

career beginnings

Nía Salazar began her project as a solo artist in Mexico City in 2020. But it was not until 2022 that she opened her heart to share her songs, which show her most intimate thoughts and feelings, launching the songs Where were you? and “Mar Adentro”, which talks about the dilemma of falling in love with someone who was not part of the plans. “All my life I have sung at school, festivals, I have also been in musical works, so music has always been here, since I can remember I have always sung and of course I have had the support of my family”. In her facet as an actress, Nía Salazar concluded that she does not rule out the possibility of resuming acting and performing musical works.

Musical influences

For the singer from Sinaloa, music is inspiration and a way to express her feelings since her musical influences have been the pop genre such as Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, Rosalía and Nicki Nicole, among others.

