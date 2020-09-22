The case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is currently being investigated by three central agencies like CBI, ED and NCB. Now another central agency ie NIA can also be involved in this investigation. In fact, recently the Central Government has given permission to the NIA to investigate drug related cases. However, this agency was originally formed to investigate issues related to terrorism. However, terrorist organizations are also said to be involved in the purchase and sale of drugs. Now that the agency is allowed to investigate drug cases, the agency can also join the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case as the drug connections of Bollywood people are coming out in this case.

In fact, NI has been allowed to investigate into drugs cases on Tuesday itself. Let us tell you that NIA was formed after the serial blasts in Mumbai in 2008 to investigate cases related to terrorism. After this, the NIA was also found to have investigated the cases of human trafficking, fake notes and cyber terrorism last year. Now the agency is allowed to investigate cases of drugs too.

Significantly, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. After this, the Patna Police and the ED also joined the Mumbai Police after the investigation of this case. The investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI after lengthy legal action and a Supreme Court order. Then after the drug chat surfaced in the investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau i.e. NCB also started investigating the case. In this investigation, NCB arrested many people including Riya Chakraborty on charges of horse trading. Now many big names related to Bollywood are also coming out in this investigation.