The fascinating life of Michael Jackson, the immortal 'King of Pop', will soon be brought to the big screen in a biographical film that has captured worldwide attention. At the heart of this project is the actress Nia Long, who takes on the challenging role of Katherine Jackson, Michael's mother. The film, which will be released in 2025, promises to be an emotional and revealing journey into the life of the iconic artist.

The choice of Nia Long to play the matriarch of the Jackson family is significant, given her impressive track record in the film industry. With a career spanning decades and a unique ability to capture the essence of her characters, Long is ready to bring Katherine, a key figure in Michael Jackson's story and his musical legacy, to life.

YOU CAN SEE: Michael Jackson biopic reveals first image of his nephew Jaafar Jackson as the 'King of Pop'

Who is Michael Jackson's mother?

Katherine Jackson, mother of Michael Jackson, is a fundamental figure in the history of the legendary singer. Born on May 4, 1930, Katherine was a source of unconditional love and support to Michael and his siblings throughout his career. Married to Joseph Jackson, together they raised a family of talented musicians, which includes the members of the famous group Jackson 5. Her role as a pillar of the Jackson family and her influence on Michael's career are elements that Nia Long will explore in her performance .

YOU CAN SEE: 'The big night of pop': Netflix will reveal the secrets of the emotional song 'We Are the World'

What did Nia Long say about Katherine Jackson?

Nia Long has expressed her excitement and respect for the opportunity to play Katherine Jackson. Long highlights Katherine's strength, grace, and dedication as her mother and as a pivotal influence in Michael's life. The actress has immersed herself in the research of the character and seeks to capture the essence of a woman who was much more than the mother of a world star.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS in 'Thriller 40': K-pop group appears in documentary about Michael Jackson and excites fans

Who will play Michael Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, has been chosen to play the 'King of Pop' in his biographical film. The casting of Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson and therefore Michael's cousin, adds an element of authenticity and family connection to the project. With a striking physical resemblance and a deep understanding of the life and work of his uncle, Jaafar faces the challenge of bringing to life one of the most iconic and complex artists in history.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny is named the new 'King of Pop' and users 'explode': “Is this a joke?”

When is the Michael Jackson movie released?

The biographical film of Michael Jacksontitled 'Michael', is scheduled to premiere on April 18, 2025. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and scripted by John Logan, the film promises to be a deep and nuanced exploration of the life of Michael Jackson, from his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his rise as a solo artist. Production at Lionsgate will begin on January 22 and is generating anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Michael Jackson in his film 'This is It'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Nia #Long #transforms #Katherine #Jackson #longawaited #Michael #Jackson #biopic

The fascinating life of Michael Jackson, the immortal 'King of Pop', will soon be brought to the big screen in a biographical film that has captured worldwide attention. At the heart of this project is the actress Nia Long, who takes on the challenging role of Katherine Jackson, Michael's mother. The film, which will be released in 2025, promises to be an emotional and revealing journey into the life of the iconic artist.

The choice of Nia Long to play the matriarch of the Jackson family is significant, given her impressive track record in the film industry. With a career spanning decades and a unique ability to capture the essence of her characters, Long is ready to bring Katherine, a key figure in Michael Jackson's story and his musical legacy, to life.

YOU CAN SEE: Michael Jackson biopic reveals first image of his nephew Jaafar Jackson as the 'King of Pop'

Who is Michael Jackson's mother?

Katherine Jackson, mother of Michael Jackson, is a fundamental figure in the history of the legendary singer. Born on May 4, 1930, Katherine was a source of unconditional love and support to Michael and his siblings throughout his career. Married to Joseph Jackson, together they raised a family of talented musicians, which includes the members of the famous group Jackson 5. Her role as a pillar of the Jackson family and her influence on Michael's career are elements that Nia Long will explore in her performance .

YOU CAN SEE: 'The big night of pop': Netflix will reveal the secrets of the emotional song 'We Are the World'

What did Nia Long say about Katherine Jackson?

Nia Long has expressed her excitement and respect for the opportunity to play Katherine Jackson. Long highlights Katherine's strength, grace, and dedication as her mother and as a pivotal influence in Michael's life. The actress has immersed herself in the research of the character and seeks to capture the essence of a woman who was much more than the mother of a world star.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS in 'Thriller 40': K-pop group appears in documentary about Michael Jackson and excites fans

Who will play Michael Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, has been chosen to play the 'King of Pop' in his biographical film. The casting of Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson and therefore Michael's cousin, adds an element of authenticity and family connection to the project. With a striking physical resemblance and a deep understanding of the life and work of his uncle, Jaafar faces the challenge of bringing to life one of the most iconic and complex artists in history.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny is named the new 'King of Pop' and users 'explode': “Is this a joke?”

When is the Michael Jackson movie released?

The biographical film of Michael Jacksontitled 'Michael', is scheduled to premiere on April 18, 2025. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and scripted by John Logan, the film promises to be a deep and nuanced exploration of the life of Michael Jackson, from his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his rise as a solo artist. Production at Lionsgate will begin on January 22 and is generating anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Michael Jackson in his film 'This is It'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Nia #Long #transforms #Katherine #Jackson #longawaited #Michael #Jackson #biopic

The fascinating life of Michael Jackson, the immortal 'King of Pop', will soon be brought to the big screen in a biographical film that has captured worldwide attention. At the heart of this project is the actress Nia Long, who takes on the challenging role of Katherine Jackson, Michael's mother. The film, which will be released in 2025, promises to be an emotional and revealing journey into the life of the iconic artist.

The choice of Nia Long to play the matriarch of the Jackson family is significant, given her impressive track record in the film industry. With a career spanning decades and a unique ability to capture the essence of her characters, Long is ready to bring Katherine, a key figure in Michael Jackson's story and his musical legacy, to life.

YOU CAN SEE: Michael Jackson biopic reveals first image of his nephew Jaafar Jackson as the 'King of Pop'

Who is Michael Jackson's mother?

Katherine Jackson, mother of Michael Jackson, is a fundamental figure in the history of the legendary singer. Born on May 4, 1930, Katherine was a source of unconditional love and support to Michael and his siblings throughout his career. Married to Joseph Jackson, together they raised a family of talented musicians, which includes the members of the famous group Jackson 5. Her role as a pillar of the Jackson family and her influence on Michael's career are elements that Nia Long will explore in her performance .

YOU CAN SEE: 'The big night of pop': Netflix will reveal the secrets of the emotional song 'We Are the World'

What did Nia Long say about Katherine Jackson?

Nia Long has expressed her excitement and respect for the opportunity to play Katherine Jackson. Long highlights Katherine's strength, grace, and dedication as her mother and as a pivotal influence in Michael's life. The actress has immersed herself in the research of the character and seeks to capture the essence of a woman who was much more than the mother of a world star.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS in 'Thriller 40': K-pop group appears in documentary about Michael Jackson and excites fans

Who will play Michael Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, has been chosen to play the 'King of Pop' in his biographical film. The casting of Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson and therefore Michael's cousin, adds an element of authenticity and family connection to the project. With a striking physical resemblance and a deep understanding of the life and work of his uncle, Jaafar faces the challenge of bringing to life one of the most iconic and complex artists in history.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny is named the new 'King of Pop' and users 'explode': “Is this a joke?”

When is the Michael Jackson movie released?

The biographical film of Michael Jacksontitled 'Michael', is scheduled to premiere on April 18, 2025. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and scripted by John Logan, the film promises to be a deep and nuanced exploration of the life of Michael Jackson, from his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his rise as a solo artist. Production at Lionsgate will begin on January 22 and is generating anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Michael Jackson in his film 'This is It'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Nia #Long #transforms #Katherine #Jackson #longawaited #Michael #Jackson #biopic

The fascinating life of Michael Jackson, the immortal 'King of Pop', will soon be brought to the big screen in a biographical film that has captured worldwide attention. At the heart of this project is the actress Nia Long, who takes on the challenging role of Katherine Jackson, Michael's mother. The film, which will be released in 2025, promises to be an emotional and revealing journey into the life of the iconic artist.

The choice of Nia Long to play the matriarch of the Jackson family is significant, given her impressive track record in the film industry. With a career spanning decades and a unique ability to capture the essence of her characters, Long is ready to bring Katherine, a key figure in Michael Jackson's story and his musical legacy, to life.

YOU CAN SEE: Michael Jackson biopic reveals first image of his nephew Jaafar Jackson as the 'King of Pop'

Who is Michael Jackson's mother?

Katherine Jackson, mother of Michael Jackson, is a fundamental figure in the history of the legendary singer. Born on May 4, 1930, Katherine was a source of unconditional love and support to Michael and his siblings throughout his career. Married to Joseph Jackson, together they raised a family of talented musicians, which includes the members of the famous group Jackson 5. Her role as a pillar of the Jackson family and her influence on Michael's career are elements that Nia Long will explore in her performance .

YOU CAN SEE: 'The big night of pop': Netflix will reveal the secrets of the emotional song 'We Are the World'

What did Nia Long say about Katherine Jackson?

Nia Long has expressed her excitement and respect for the opportunity to play Katherine Jackson. Long highlights Katherine's strength, grace, and dedication as her mother and as a pivotal influence in Michael's life. The actress has immersed herself in the research of the character and seeks to capture the essence of a woman who was much more than the mother of a world star.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS in 'Thriller 40': K-pop group appears in documentary about Michael Jackson and excites fans

Who will play Michael Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, has been chosen to play the 'King of Pop' in his biographical film. The casting of Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson and therefore Michael's cousin, adds an element of authenticity and family connection to the project. With a striking physical resemblance and a deep understanding of the life and work of his uncle, Jaafar faces the challenge of bringing to life one of the most iconic and complex artists in history.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny is named the new 'King of Pop' and users 'explode': “Is this a joke?”

When is the Michael Jackson movie released?

The biographical film of Michael Jacksontitled 'Michael', is scheduled to premiere on April 18, 2025. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and scripted by John Logan, the film promises to be a deep and nuanced exploration of the life of Michael Jackson, from his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his rise as a solo artist. Production at Lionsgate will begin on January 22 and is generating anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Michael Jackson in his film 'This is It'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Nia #Long #transforms #Katherine #Jackson #longawaited #Michael #Jackson #biopic