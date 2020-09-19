The National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted al-Qaeda modules in Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ernakulam in Kerala. 9 al-Qaeda militants were arrested after the raid. More information is awaited in the case. Of these, 6 were arrested from West Bengal and 3 from Kerala.

