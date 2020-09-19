Highlights: NIA arrests terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala

9 al-Qaeda terrorists arrested in Murshidabad and Ernakulam

Preparations for big terrorist attack were in many places in the country including Delhi

Weapons, explosives, jihadi literature confiscated … terrorists were raising funds

Kolkata / Thiruvananthapuram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 9 operatives of Al-Qaeda while demolishing the dangerous designs of terrorists. Terrorists have been arrested by raiding several places in Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ernakulam in Kerala. According to the information received, all of them were preparing to attack at many places in the country including the capital Delhi.

According to the information received, preliminary investigation has revealed that all of them were linked to Pakistan-based terrorist organization al-Qaeda through social media and were radicalized from there. Many other places including the National Capital Region were also preparing for the attack. The NIA has arrested nine al-Qaeda terrorists, including Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal, Leu Yin Ahmed and Murshid Hasan, Mosarraf Hasan from Kerala.

Weapons, explosives confiscated … were also raising funds

Jihadi literature, indigenous guns, pointed weapons, localized body armor, explosives items, digital devices and documents have been recovered from the arrested militants. For their nefarious plans, these modules were actively involved in fund raising and were also preparing to go to Delhi for weapons.

ISIS terrorist caught last month

Explain that last month, Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested the suspected ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf alias Mustakim from Dhaulakuan during the encounter. Yusuf, a resident of Balrampur in UP, was plotting attacks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. There was also a Ram temple being built in Ayodhya on the target of suspected terrorist.