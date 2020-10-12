The NIA team on Monday apprehended an arms supplier from Badgam area of ​​Kashmir. He had supplied arms to Hizbul commander Naved Babu. The NIA is engaged in investigating the matter. During the investigation his name came out after which he has been arrested. Now he is being questioned. Only then will other things be known.According to the information, a team of NIA arrived in Badgam in the evening. The team arrested one person, Tafazal Hussain. She took him with her. He has been interrogated. This person gave weapons to former sarpanch Tariq Mir. He further supplied these weapons to Naved Babu. Police arrested Hizbul Commander Babu along with Police DSP Devendra Singh in the month of January. When he was going out of Kashmir. The NIA took up the matter.

Many people were caught during the investigation. A few days ago, the police arrested the former sarpanch from Shopia. His role came during the investigation of the case. When he was severely questioned, the police arrested the person from Budgam. The NIA team is now finding out that the arms they had supplied to the terrorists. He brought those weapons from where There may be further arrests in this case.