The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested suspected al-Qaeda terrorist Sameem Ansari from West Bengal. According to NIA officials, Samim Ansari, a resident of Nandpara Kaliganj under Jalangi police station in Murshidabad, was produced before the Murshidabad judicial officer (CJM) and has been taken on transit remand.

After this, he will now be produced before the special court of NIA in Delhi, where he will be questioned.

NIA arrested nine suspected al Qaeda militants on September 19 from various places in Kerala’s Enerkulam district and Murshidabad district in West Bengal. According to the information received, accused Sameem is the 10th terrorist of Al Qaeda module. It is being told that the arrested suspects are in contact with Pakistan and they had plans to target many government institutions in the country including New Delhi.

According to agency officials, large quantities of weapons, country-made firearms, locally manufactured body armor, jihadi literature and literature used to make explosives have been recovered from suspected terrorists. They were planning attacks in several places including Delhi-NCR, Kochi and Mumbai.

In a statement issued after the arrest of nine suspects last week, the NIA said, “As per preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalized on social media by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda terrorists and motivated to carry out attacks in several places including Delhi. it was done. For this purpose, the module was actively involved in fundraising and some gang members were planning to travel to New Delhi to purchase arms and ammunition. “