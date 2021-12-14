Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) On December 5, it began to broadcast the Red Light District Arch, one of the most anticipated of his community of fans, which has been received with great pleasure. However, there is a great shadow that hangs over this work and … it is not a demon, but the treasury.

All because Hikaru kondo, founder and president of the animation studio Ufotable, has been found guilty of tax evasion. This head behind animations like Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) should about $ 1.25 million to the Japanese government.

According to Japan Tax Payment Act and the Corporate Tax Act, the president of Ufotable (Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate / Zero, etc.), he had evaded that amount of taxes and concealed the true figures of profits of his productions.

Originally, his punishment was to be a 20-month prison, however this sentence was reduced to three years of probation. For now Kondo You could avoid going to jail if you prove yourself to be good behavior.

Could Kimetsu no Yaiba be canceled?

The president responsible for animes like Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Fate / Zero, Fate / Stay Night Y The Garden of Sinners He was given a reduced sentence after apparently using the company’s resources to hide his real income. This made Ufotable clear up any doubts regarding the future of your productions:

Today, our company and representative have been found guilty of violating corporate tax laws. We sincerely apologize to our fans, who have been supporting our work, as well as everyone involved for any concerns or problems this may have caused them. ‘

Continues the statement from the animation studio of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): ‘We will take this incident as an opportunity to strive to ensure our compliance with the law and regulations to create a work environment that is sustainable and do better works.’

