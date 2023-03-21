From now, March 21, 2023the title Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince Edition is available on the subscription service Xbox Game Pass For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And pc.

What more does this Prince’s Edition offer? It includes two DLCs, The Lair of the Lost Lords And The Legendary Book of the Wizardwhich will offer new missions, items, missions, equipment, and additional dungeons Labyrinth And Pandora Colosseum.

If you are interested in finding out more about the game, you can read our review!

Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition RETURNS TODAY FOR XBOX AND XBOX GAMEPASS Milan, 21 March 2023 – Bandai Namco Europe SAS has announced that Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition is available today on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Five years after its first release, the critically acclaimed Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition enters the world of Microsoft and is available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Developed by LEVEL-5, the game is the result of a collaboration between two Studio Ghibli legends: Yoshiyuki Momose, who worked on the character design, and world-renowned music composer Joe Hisaishi. Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition tells the story of Evan Pettwhisker, whose promised Ding Dong Dell throne was lost in a coup. Young Evan and his friends set out on a journey to found a new kingdom. Players will be able to discover Evan’s story and play the two DLCs included in the Prince’s Edition: The Lair of the Lost Lord and The Legendary Book of the Wizard. Both DLCs contain new missions, as well as new items, equipment, and one dungeon each: Pandora’s Labyrinth and Colosseum.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment