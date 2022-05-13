Netmarble announced that Ni no Kuni: Cross Worldsthe Level-5 licensed MMORPG, will be available on May 25 on iOS and Android mobile devices with cross-play with PC.

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds takes place in a world imagined by Studio Ghibli, the prestigious animation studio, and features original story and characters. At the beginning of the game, users will be able to choose one of the five classes available and customizable in appearance. As we progress through the world of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, we will discover a story that will force us to fight to defend this fantastic place, accompanied by some strange creatures that provide special abilities in battle.

The title is noteworthy for the visual aspect created in Unreal Engine 4 that mimics the style of an animated film, just like the two RPGs released for consoles. We will be able to use various mounts to explore the world, from giant cats to hovercraft and birds. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

It is already possible to pre-register as well as follow the progress of the work through the official Discord channel.

Source: Eurogamer