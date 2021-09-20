Ni no Kuni 2: The Destiny of a Kingdom is available on Nintendo Switch with the Prince’s Edition for a few days already, but Bandai Namco only released the inevitable today launch trailer for the game.

While plagued by some frame rate problems, Ni no Kuni 2: The Destiny of a Kingdom also offers the incredible atmosphere of Level-5 adventure on the Japanese hybrid console, characterized by a graphic style that echoes that of the legendary Studio Ghibli.

“Join the young King Evan on an epic adventure to found a new kingdom, unite the world and save his people from terrible evil,” reads the official synopsis. “Take on this unforgettable adventure that blurs the lines between animated film and video game.”

“Developed by LEVEL-5, Ni no Kuni II boasts the enchanting character design of the legendary Yoshiyuki Momose and a touching soundtrack composed by the world famous Joe Hisaishi. “

To find out more, check out our Ni no Kuni 2 review for Nintendo Switch.