From now Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is also available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in the full Prince’s Edition which includes expansions released after launch. It is also now available in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is a Japanese-style RPG made by Level-5 in which players will follow the story of Evan Pettwhisker Tildrum, a child who lost his throne in the Kingdom of Ding Dong Dell and who sets out on a mission to create a new kingdom, trying to unite his world under the banner of happiness and freedom, thanks also to the help of the friends he will make along the way.

The Prince Edition includes both expansions major “The Tale of a Timeless Tome” and “The Lair of the Lost Lord” adding more hours of gameplay and the “Princely Equipment” pack with various tools of the trade.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of Ni No Kuni II: The Fate of a Kingdom. We also remind you that in the last few weeks the Game Pass catalog has also welcomed Valheim and Civilization VI.