Russia “historically” has every reason to fear an invasion from the West, and it is perfectly prepared for such a development of events. This opinion was voiced by the American expert Peter Suciu on Tuesday, December 14.

As an example, he pointed to the events of recent centuries, when Russia was repeatedly invaded by various powers, including Poland, Sweden, France and Germany.

In his material for The national interest Suciu touched upon the topic of strengthening protection in the western direction to ensure the security of Russia. The journalist drew attention to the words of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who explained that this strategic direction is under the greatest threat.

The expert recalled that the United States has already distinguished itself by its aggression against the Russian Federation: in 1918, during the civil war, American troops were sent to Russia.

According to him, Russia became vulnerable after the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and some countries previously controlled by the USSR, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, have now become NATO members.

“No wonder the Russian bear is sharpening its claws by modernizing its navy and conducting regular military exercises,” the expert concluded, and spoke about Russian military innovations such as the Armata tank.

Peter Suciu sees this and similar Russian military equipment as a deterrent to ensure that Russia is not threatened with another invasion from the West anytime soon.

On October 4, journalist David Pine said that the United States is justifiably afraid of the risks associated with a potential nuclear confrontation with Russia or China. In his opinion, the strategic mistake of the American side is the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance in the 1990s towards Eastern Europe, and then to the former USSR countries. As a result, the United States is now forced not to implement a policy aimed at weakening the alliance between Russia and China, but to protect other countries.