The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA) has demanded that Tesla to make a software update on approximately 1.85 million of its vehiclescovering several models, due to a defect that could increase the risk of accidents.

The decision comes after a series of investigations that began on March 25, when Tesla began receiving reports of unintentional hood openings in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China.

NHTSA noted that a deformation in the hood lock switch could prevent drivers from receiving hood-opening alerts, a flaw that affects driver safety by not knowing whether the hood is properly closed.

Tesla has responded to the demand by scheduling a remote software update for vehicles Model S, Model X, Model 3 manufactured since 2021 and Model Y since 2020.

Security Context: This recall is one of several in 2024, including previous issues with reversing cameras, seat belts, and Cybertruck components, reflecting ongoing challenges in the safety of Tesla vehicles.

This is not the first safety issue Tesla has faced this year. In May, The company had to recall 125,227 vehicles in the United States due to a failure in the seat belt warning system.and in January, another 200,000 Model S, X and Y vehicles were recalled for a software defect that affected visibility when reversing.