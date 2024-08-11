Hundreds of thousands of Hyundai vehicles have been targeted by the NHTSA in the US. To be precise, 332,288 units of Hyundai Palisade“accused” of being equipped with a potentially defective seat belt. For this very reason, the authority that regulates safety on US roads has decided to open a preliminary assessment against the Korean giant.

Major recall against Hyundai

The NHTSA itself has announced that on the Korean brand’s SUV models under investigation, all produced between 2020 and 2023, the seat belts could unfasten inadvertently and without warning, thus increasing the risk of risk of injury due to the total loss of the protection guaranteed by the latter. Once the preliminary investigation is completed, the authority will have to decide whether to proceed with a transformation of the same into an engineering analysisand only after this step will it be able to issue a recall. This is reported by Reuters.