The NHTSA has initiated five separate investigations involving in total approximately 1.9 million vehicles. In the crosshairs of the organization that deals with safety on the US roads would have ended up a series of important problems that afflict several models of different brands of the three big Detroit automakers, such as Stellantis, Ford and General Motors.

Of the five investigations, the two most trivial relate to recall relating to the Dodge Journey and the Jeep Compass and Patriot, given that a number of examples of these models presented a crankshaft failure or the camshaft sensor which could cause the engine to stall. The eleven reports of rear camera problems on Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia do not worry either: to cause the defection would be the malfunction of the coaxial cable connectors, for a problem that could plague up to 190,151 vehicles.

More worrying instead three other investigations. The first refers to the 26 complaints that have arisen for a problem with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine mounted on the new Ford Bronco, which when it reaches a very high rate risks causing almost definitive damage: the car manufacturer of the Blue Oval has already identified the main cause of the problem is an incorrect operation of the valve and of the spring of the latter which creates interference with the piston. About 40 reports have instead arisen for a problem with the plug-in hybrid version of Chrysler Pacifica: it seems that the vehicle may suffer a stall or a loss of power due to a transmission failure when it reaches speeds above 40 km / h. Finally, the most relevant investigation involves beyond 1.3 million Jeeps, in particular the Cherokee produced between 2014 and 2020, where there would be a risk of activation of the electronic parking brake, or EPB, quite randomly while the vehicle is in motion. The EPB module appears to have been damaged by water leaks in the vehicle: NHTSA wants to go deeper into this story.