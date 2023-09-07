In Italy, about 1,300 people live with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), a rare autoimmune disease characterized by acute, recurrent and irreversible attacks on the central nervous system, which can lead to blindness and paralysis. For these patients last March the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) approved the reimbursement of inebilizumab for adult patients affected by this pathology as second-line therapy. A therapy which, according to a HTA (Health Technology Assessment) research by Altems Advisory, would result in total savings for the National Health Service of 8 million euros in 3 years. And the national conference ‘Change Direction in Nmosd’, today and tomorrow in Rome at the Hotel Villa Pamphili, is dedicated to the disease and to new therapeutics. Over the course of the event, over a hundred disease specialists will gather for a series of talks, panel discussions and workshops.

“Nmosd is a rare autoimmune disease that involves the central nervous system – says Massimo Filippi, director of the Neurology Unit, of the Neurophysiology Service and of the Neurorehabilitation Unit of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan – It is estimated that in Italy about 1,300 people are affected, with about 100 new diagnoses per year.The disease is characterized by acute episodes of neurological disability, often severe, often only partially reversible and secondary to extensive areas of tissue damage that most frequently affect the optic nerve, the spinal cord and the brain stem.Without adequate treatment – warns the expert – there is a high risk of morbidity and mortality.In fact, if the disease is not treated, on average one third of patients die within 5 years of the first attack . While one in 2 is confined to a wheelchair”.

The conference also focused on the first results of an HTA research by Altems Advisory, a spin-off of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, currently being finalized on inebilizumab and in particular on the economic, organizational and social aspects linked to the therapy. “We are seeing positive aspects on the introduction of the molecule – reports Eugenio Di Brino, co-founder & partner of Altems Advisory, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart – In particular, almost half of the time spent by hospital health workers, patients and caregivers would be saved due to the intravenous administration of the treatment. “The social costs avoided, on the other hand, amount to 600 thousand euros and are represented by the productivity losses avoided for the patient or caregiver. In total, the introduction of inebilizumab could lead to savings for the NHS equal to 8 million euros in 3 years”.

Inebilizumab – explains a note – is able to reduce the quantity of B lymphocytes that express the CD19 antigen. The drug, a humanized monoclonal antibody, is approved for the treatment of patients seropositive for anti-aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G (IgG AQP4), present in approximately 75% of patients with this disease.

“Inebilizumab is an innovative monoclonal antibody specifically designed to reach biologically active cells in the disease – underlines Paolo Emilio Alboini, medical director at the Irccs Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza San Giovanni Rotondo Hospital, Foggia – In fact, the drug acts directly against the plasma cells they produce pathogenic antibodies. This is the added value compared to other therapeutic approaches: being able to reach some of the cells responsible for the disease process”. Administration is intravenous via an infusion of approximately 90 minutes. “After the induction phase, which takes place in the first 15 days, we proceed with a booster every 6 months in the maintenance phase”. It is therefore a “favorable” treatment for the NHS and also for patients who, in a year, only have to undergo two sessions, each lasting about an hour and a half. is able to obtain a correct diagnosis. Neuromyelitis optica, in fact, is a very rare disease and in over 40% of cases it is confused with multiple sclerosis”.

“The timeliness of the diagnosis is essential in order to then have a subsequent early therapeutic intervention – highlights Filippi – Only in this way is it possible to reduce the risk of accumulating disability because each lesion, caused by pathology to the brain or spinal cord, may not allow adequate recovery of the functioning of the tissues”.

Nmosd affects a total of more than 10,000 people throughout Europe and the average age of onset of the disease is 40 years. Women are 9 times more at risk of developing the disease than men. “The unpredictability, severity and consequences of clinical relapses have a strong negative impact on quality of life – explains Mario Alberto Battaglia, president of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (Fism) and director general of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) – Chronic pain affects 3 out of 4 patients, while 40% suffer from depression.Fatibility, sensitivity disorders and sphincter symptoms are also very frequent.But above all, the disease can cause severe visual impairment and after 5 years about half of the patients with Nmosd become blind. All these symptoms for 60% of patients represent a strong limitation both in choosing and maintaining work, but also in carrying out most of their daily activities. Increasingly effective treatments for this pathology, such as the antibody inebilizumab, allow to reduce the risk of irreversible damage.Precisely for this – concludes Battaglia – an indication of reimbursement as first-line therapy would be desirable, as is already the case in other European countries. This would save the patient precious time, using an extremely effective and in fact ‘preventive’ treatment as soon as possible with respect to permanent damage”.