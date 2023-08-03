Minor Hotels announces the landing in Latin America of one of its most disruptive design and lifestyle brands: nhow.

The bold and distinctive upscale lifestyle brand draws its inspiration from the world’s most modern cities.

With a presence in 6 countries and a total of 8 hotels, each nhow has its own character inspired by the city that welcomes them and sets the style of its environment with its striking designs that become fashionable points and destinations for both travelers and the local public.

“At nhow hotels, everything is unexpected, iconic, inspirational and surprising, from the lobby to the rooms, restaurants, corridors, meeting rooms and creative spaces. Each guest will have their own personal experience, yet they all share the wow factor.”, affirms Christian Daghelinckx, Managing Director of Minor Hotels for America.

Minor Hotels, hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries located in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Now, it lands in the region through its brand nhow, hotels that combine art and technology with a creative air, exhibiting unique spaces to organize literally spectacular events.

“We are happy to reach Latin America with this disruptive proposal and have chosen Lima, the capital of Peru, which has established itself as a constantly growing tourist and business destination,” added Daghelinckx.

View of the Nhow hotel in Rotterdam.

Each of the nhow hotels has been designed by the most creative minds. In that sense, it is as much a hotel as it is an explosion of innovation that occupies a single space.

The first thing that was conceptualized when creating the brand was to offer something totally different for guests, breaking the established molds and elevating the senses to unknown heights. Hence, the senses are awakened by discovering the materials, textures, design, aroma, music and lighting.

Here is a list of the nhow that you can visit around the world.

nhow Amsterdam RAI: a unique hotel where contemporary art and design reflect the cultural melting pot that has always been the city of Amsterdam. Its iconic design has been drawn by the world famous Dutch architects OMA, founded by Rem Koolhaas.



nhow Berlin: Located right on the banks of the Spree and at the epicenter of Berlin’s music, fashion and art scene, nhow Berlin is Europe’s first music hotel. The hotel’s interiors are the vision of New York designer Karim Rashid.

nhow Brussels: art and creativity, these are the two words that best characterize nhow Brussels, located in the heart of the capital of Belgium, it offers a view of the entire city: from the Botanical Garden to the Atomium.

nhow Frankfurt: It is located in one of the spectacular skyscrapers within the city of money offering guests and locals an impressive view.

nhow London: Located in a district marked by an industrial past and a technological future, nhow soaks up these contrasts and plays with them in an unconventional and disruptive way. A unique guest experience where London as you know it has been revisited in a designer hotel designed by renowned architect James Soane.

nhow Marseille: Located in one of the most beautiful bays of the Mediterranean and close to the Vieux Port, the MUCEM, the Corniche and the Parc Chanot, nhow Marseille sits opposite the Calanques National Park, with an exceptional view over the sea and the Château d’If .

nhow Milan: Designed by Matteo Thun and strategically located in the heart of one of Milan’s most fashionable neighborhoods, the Tortona area, nhow Milano is an artistic and cosmopolitan hotel that has taken the best of the neighborhood’s identity.

nhow Rotterdam: Designed by renowned architect Rem Koolhaas (OMA), nhow Rotterdam has become one of the city’s iconic skyscrapers and an undisputed urban cultural center.

