NHM Haryana CHO Recruitment 2020: Under National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana Health Department has started online applications for 671 posts of Mid Level Health Provider cum Community Health Officer (CHO). NAEM Haryana has issued notification for this recruitment on 28-12-2020. B.Sc (Nursing) or BAMS pass candidates can apply for this post. The number of vacancies is different for all districts of Haryana. Jind, Sonipat, Hisar and Jhajjar have the highest number of 90, 83, 81 and 70 respectively.

Important dates for CHO recruitment-

Starting date for online application: 31-12-2020

Last date for online application: 31-01-2021

Date of written test: 15 to 17-02-2021

Date of Document Verification and Counseling: 23 to 26-02-2021

Total Number of Vacancies – 671

Age Limit – 18 to 42 years

educational qualification :

BSc (Nursing) or BAMS {B.Sc (Nursing) / BAMS}

Recruitment Advertisement- NHM Haryana CHO Recruitment 2020 Notification

Website – www.nhmharyana.gov.in