NHL | What has happened to Rasmus Ristolainen? Suomalaistahtih opens with a career turning point: “It was a wake-up call”

After difficult years, Rasmus Ristolainen has found himself as a player in Philadelphia. At the same time, transfer rumors have surfaced.

of the NHL the traditional transfer deadline is a good three weeks away, and the rumor mill is running wild.

One of the players who have been in trade rumors is from the Philadelphia Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen.

According to reports, the leading team of the league Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in the services of the experienced Finnish defenseman.

“Share, or that there have been similar ones. I don't know about these and I have no smell. Transfers belong to this category”, Ristolainen smiles.

Ristolainen is used to this. The transfer deadline looms on the horizon and transfer speculations are swirling around the defender from Turku.

“Those rumors have been around for so many years that no attention is paid to them anyway. These are things that cannot be controlled. In this business, transfers are always on that side.”

Ristolainen, 29, playing his eleventh season in the NHL, was already in the middle of transfer rumors while playing for the Buffalo Sabres.

In July 2021, Ristolainen had to experience for the first time in his career what it feels like to be traded, when Buffalo traded him to his current club, Philadelphia.

In those days, Ristolainen was not a hot item on the market. He had one season left on his six-year, $32.4 million deal at the time. The contract's average salary of 5.4 million did not correspond to the current level.

Since then, in Philadelphia, Ristolainen has had to go through quite a bit of Jaakob's wrestling about what kind of player he is in the NHL of the 2020s.

Last in the season there was some kind of enlightenment, when Ristolainen had to experience standing command at the very beginning of the season.

“It was a wake-up call. The games went to hell and I was out of the game. Then it is said that there will be no game time. That's where the change started. After that, I started to catch up with what the coaching management wants to see from me,” Ristolainen explains.

After being put on the shelf, Ristolainen has played more consistently and redeemed the coaching's trust.

Ristolainen's playing time has stabilized at 16–18 minutes per match and he has become more clearly a defensive defender with a fiery spirit by John Tortorella under.

Rasmus Ristolainen has played 31 matches this season with an output of 1+3.

In Buffalo, Ristolainen was for a long time in the role of defender of the top pair, which was too hard to tick. In Philadelphia, he has profiled himself as a reliable triple-team player who brings solid defense and physicality to the rink with a disciplined approach.

“One big change is that the racket can be used for things other than a cross racket and for moving balls. I used to play too much racket in two hands. It's a waste of energy if you keep trying to put idiots through plexiglass. There has been a lot of talk about the fact that you have to play with the bat in one hand and games are interrupted with the bat,” Ristolainen analysed.

“A lot has been focused on details. I have fixed my game and found my own identity as a player here. I feel that I am at my best age as a player and there is still room for improvement.”

A problem However, from the Flyers' point of view, the current contract may evolve.

Ristolainen is in the second season of his five-year, $25.5 million contract. The av