Aleksandr Ovechkin's stick isn't glowing hot.

11.12. 19:36

of Washington Alexander Ovechkin, 38, played his tenth consecutive game without a goal the night before Monday. The Russian hero has hit for the last time on November 19 against NHL's Columbus.

Ovetškin has scored 5+11 in 25 matches, while last season he scored 42 goals and a total of 77 power points. Out of the five hits this season, two have ended up in an empty net. The Russian's shooting percentage is by far the worst of his career, 5.6.

The ten-game scoreless streak matches Ovechkin's personal record. He endured an equally long dry spell in the 2016–17 season.

Ovechkin raju liusu has spectacularly made headlines in Russia, where he is still a worshiped hero.

Championat's stories talk about Ovechkin, among others “of failure” and “anti-record”. In many media let's talk Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery with comments where he says he is worried about Ovechkin's current mood.

Vladimir Putin known as a great supporter, Ovetškin is only 67 goals away from the NHL's all-time scorer About Wayne Gretzky. However, at the current pace, the record is becoming a dream for Ovechkin.

The Russian's contract with the Capitals runs until spring 2026.