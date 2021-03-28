NHL



Three Draisaitl scorer points are not enough for Oilers



Leon Draisaitl.

Photo: AFP / Claus Andersen





Toronto The Edmonton Oilers’ hit streak has broken. Despite a strong Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers lost a 3-1 lead at the Toronto Maple Leafs. There was also nothing to celebrate for Philipp Grubauer.

Three scorer points from ice hockey national player Leon Draisaitl were not enough for the Edmonton Oilers to win the 22nd win of the season in the North American professional league NHL. In the 3: 4 defeat after extra time at the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Oilers led 3-1 on Saturday (local time) until eight minutes before the end. The guests gave up this lead. Toronto’s Auston Matthews scored the winning goal in the extra season. For the Oilers it was the first defeat after three wins in a row.

“I think we played pretty solid for the most part. But then we are not allowed to switch off. We have to attribute this defeat to ourselves, ”said Draisaitl, who prepared the 1-1 draw from Darnell Nurse and the 3-1 draw from Tyson Barrie. The goal to make it 2-1 was already his 19th this season. Teammate Dominik Kahun was unlucky at his only graduation.

There was also nothing to celebrate for Philipp Grubauer. The goalkeeper from Rosenheim drew in the top game of the West Division with the Colorado Avalanche against the Vegas Golden Knights with 2: 3 after extra time. Grubauer parried 31 shots.

In addition, Thomas Greiss was not used in the 3-1 win of the Detroit Red Wings against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Calvin Pickard, his representative between the posts, secured his first win since November 23, 2018.

