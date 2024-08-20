NHL | This is how Patrik Laine’s jymykauppa was born – the Finnish star made one thing clear

NHL|Montreal GM Kent Hughes said he had seen Patrik Laine’s doctor’s statements.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the Montreal media a little past midnight Finnish time via video.

Hughes said he talked to Laine over the weekend. His predecessor was involved in the conversation Jeff Gorton and the club’s head coach Martin St. Louis.

Laine played only 18 games last season and enrolled in the NHL’s treatment program at the beginning of the year.

Hughes also said that Columbus had allowed Canadiens doctors to look at Laine’s medical reports.

“We talked with Patrik about his difficulties and what he has done to overcome them. We were happy with the conversation, and we also did other background work,” Hughes said.

“Patrik made it clear that the problems he has are not related to hockey. He is very confident in his abilities. He repeated several times that he wanted to win. We want players like that.”

Wave started his career in Winnipeg, which is the NHL’s smallest market. Columbus is a bigger city, but the Blue Jackets will always be overshadowed by Ohio State University teams there.

With a population of 4.2 million in the Greater Montreal area, the Canadiens are the city’s No. 1 team by any measure.

The club has won more Stanley Cups than any other club, many of the biggest stars in the sport’s history have worn its jersey, and Montreal fans are known for their passion.

“We have talked with him about the pressure that comes with playing in Montreal. He’s excited to be here,” Hughes assured.

Patrik Laine’s goal taps have stopped in recent years.

26 years old Laine built his reputation as a scorer in the NHL. He scored 36 goals in his rookie season and 46 in his second season.

Since then, he has not reached the same numbers, partly due to injuries. However, the expectations are that Laine should be scoring goals off the assembly line.

“We don’t think that he has to score 40 goals or he has failed. We try to create the right kind of club culture here, treat the players well and expect them to give and commit in the right way. If he commits to it and does the things we expect from him, it doesn’t matter if he scores 20 or 30 or 40 goals,” Hughes assessed.

“The coaches get to decide who he plays with, but the season is long, 82 games. Chains and roles change frequently during that time.”

Laine has a clause in his contract according to which he can name 10 clubs to which he cannot be traded without his permission. According to Hughes, the Canadiens were not on the list.