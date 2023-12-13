NHL | The Washington Capitals are moving out of the capital

The NBA's Washington Wizards are also moving to a new hall in the state of Virginia.

Washington

Ice hockey NHL team Washington Capitals and NBA basketball team Washington Wizards are moving out of the US capital, their parent company confirmed on Wednesday.

The intention is for the teams to move to the new sports and entertainment center rising in the city of Alexandria, Virginia, in 2028. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Migration trip however, it is less than ten kilometers to the south. Alexandria is Washington's neighboring city across the Potomac River, part of the same metropolitan area and inside the Washington Ring Road. Ronald Reagan Airport is located right next to the site of the new hall, which is the main airport for domestic flights in the capital.

The construction project is to be implemented with both private and public funding. It still needs approval from the state Congress and the city council.

Capitals and the Wizards' current home cave, Capital One Arena, is in the heart of Washington, DC, in Chinatown. They moved there in 1997. Before that they played in Landover, Maryland, east of Washington.

The current hall is supposed to remain for the use of the women's WNBA basketball team Washington Mystics and as a concert venue.